MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
6-6-9-0
(six, six, nine, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
New virus has infected 81,000 globally, caused 2,700 deaths
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 81,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to…
Stocks open higher on Wall Street following 2 steep drops
Stocks rose solidly in early trading Wednesday as investors regained an appetite for risk after two days of heavy losses.
Refinery fire in metro LA controlled by firefighters
A fire at a large refinery in metro Los Angeles was under control early Wednesday and no injuries had been reported, authorities said.
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
Antebellum Southern plantations were built on the backs of enslaved people, and many of those plantations hold places of honor on the National Register of Historic Places - but don't look for many mentions of slavery in the government's official record of places with historic significance.
Utility to pay $53M for gas explosions that damaged homes
A utility company blamed for a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes will plead guilty tobreaking federal pipeline safety laws and pay a $53 million fine, federal officials said Wednesday.