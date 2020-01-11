MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
4-2-6-7
(four, two, six, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger
An Uber driver with a conviction for sexual battery has been charged with sexually assaulting a drunk woman he picked up outside a California police station, authorities said.
White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban
The White House is considering dramatically expanding its much-litigated travel ban to additional countries amid a renewed election-year focus on immigration by President Donald Trump, according to six people familiar with the deliberations.
CNN agrees to record $76M settlement over labor dispute
CNN has agreed to pay $76 million in backpay as part of a record settlement with the federal labor board after the cable television network…
Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67
He was known as one of the most accomplished instrumentalists in rock along with a lyricist that delivered complex pop compositions.
Former Boeing CEO gets $62.2 million but loses some benefits
The Boeing CEO who was ousted last month for the company's botched response to two crashes and the grounding of its best-selling plane will walk…