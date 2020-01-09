MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-7-0-3
(five, seven, zero, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Girlfriends of R Kelly fight inside singer's Chicago condo
Chicago police say two girlfriends of R. Kelly fought Wednesday inside the embattled singer's Trump Tower condominium , resulting in one of the women being taken to a nearby hospital.
Nation
Chief: No charges expected for shooter in fatal home robbery
A Mississippi homeowner who fatally shot an armed man during a home invasion isn't expected to face criminal charges, authorities said.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-8-8(five, eight, eight)16-17-29-32-46(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $140,000Estimated jackpot: $80 million03-06-11-18-20(three, six, eleven, eighteen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $258…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:16-17-29-32-46(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $140,000
National
California governor seeks $1 billion to target homelessness
A billion-dollar investment last year has yet to curtail California's growing homeless crisis, and with the state awash in revenue, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend a billion more on programs aimed at getting people off the streets.