MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-2-2-8
(five, two, two, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
N Carolina diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy
A Catholic diocese in North Carolina on Monday published a list of 14 clergy who it says have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse in the nearly 50 years since the diocese was established.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:04-18-25-28-39(four, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:7-2-8(seven, two, eight)04-18-25-28-39(four, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $55 million01-06-13-15-25(one, six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $220 million
Celebrities
Sharon Stone's dating profile restored after being blocked
Sharon Stone can now return to mingling on Bumble without being kicked off the dating app.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:5-2-2-8(five, two, two, eight)¶ Maximum prize: $500