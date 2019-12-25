MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
2-0-9-0
(two, zero, nine, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve
Depending on which country they're from, the kids may ask about Father Christmas, Papa Noel, Saint Nick or Santa Claus.
Variety
California county OKs $12 million urgent plan for homeless
Officials in a Northern California county approved nearly $12 million in emergency money to address a homeless encampment on county parkland that has grown to more than 200 people and been deemed a public health emergency.
Business
Congress saves coal miners' pensions; now there's 'a disaster waiting to happen'
The $1.4 trillion spending bill passed by Congress last week quietly achieves what a parade of select committees and coordinating councils could not: the rescue…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:9-7-7(nine, seven, seven)Estimated jackpot: $45 million09-10-19-22-29(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $183 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:9-7-7(nine, seven, seven)