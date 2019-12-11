MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
7-4-1-5
(seven, four, one, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Prosecutors OK with probation for ex-Trump aide Rick Gates
The Justice Department said Tuesday it is not opposing a sentence of probation for a former Trump campaign official who provided "extraordinary assistance" in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Nation
6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer
Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gunbattle Tuesday that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours, authorities said.
National
Amid climate change concern, GM rolls out big new Chevy SUVs
Global concerns about climate change are not stopping General Motors from making hulking SUVs for U.S. drivers.
Business
Michigan townships, company reach deal over contamination
Two western Michigan townships reached a tentative settlement with a footwear company in a federal lawsuit over contaminated water, officials announced Tuesday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:7-4-1-5(seven, four, one, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500