MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
6-1-6-5
(six, one, six, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
National
Dems say Trump impeachment charges must come swiftly
House Democrats moved aggressively to draw up formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying he "leaves us no choice" but to act swiftly because he's likely to corrupt the system again unless removed before next year's election.
TV & Media
Veteran producer of 'WarGames,' 'Blue Bloods," dies at 85
Leonard Goldberg, a network and studio executive and producer whose TV credits ranged from "Starsky and Hutch" in the 1970s to the current drama series "Blue Bloods" and whose independent movies included "WarGames" and "Sleeping with the Enemy," has died. He was 85.
National
Former envoy: Putin likely 'joyful' about Ukraine theory
President Donald Trump's former ambassador to Russia said Vladimir Putin is likely "joyful" about the renewed prominence of a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election, which experts consider Russian disinformation.
Nation
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead in Florida
Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said.
National
Apparent Nazi salute photo leads to suspensions in WV agency
After a photo surfaced of West Virginia correction officer trainees giving what appears to be the Nazi salute, state officials quickly suspended some employees and the governor ordered the firing of those involved.