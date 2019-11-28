MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-0-3-2
(five, zero, three, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Giuliani pursued deals with Ukrainian officials as he pushed for inquiries
President's lawyer said he never "received a penny."
National
Civil rights activist the Rev. Clay Evans dead at age 94
Prominent Chicago minister and gospel music singer the Rev. Clay Evans, a civil rights activist who embraced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he expanded his movement out the south, is dead at age 94.
National
Fired Navy leader highly critical of Trump in SEAL case
Richard Spencer, who was fired this week for his handling of a SEAL war crimes case championed by President Donald Trump, wrote Wednesday that the commander in chief "has very little understanding" of how the American military works.
Variety
Winter storm threatens to scramble Thanksgiving travel plans
A day after bringing havoc to the Rocky Mountains, a powerful winter storm rolled across the Midwest on Wednesday, threatening to scramble Thanksgiving plans for millions of people during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
Variety
The Latest: Highway lanes from California to Oregon reopen
The Latest on the pre-Thanksgiving wintry storm (all times local):