MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
4-6-6-3
(four, six, six, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Carcass of giant blue whale brought to surface for study
The carcass of a giant blue whale that has been submerged off the Oregon coast for more than three years was hauled to the surface so it can be reassembled, studied and put on public display, scientists with Oregon State University said Friday.
National
Prosecutors: Political donor sought to silence witnesses
A political fundraiser accused of funneling foreign money into U.S. elections offered six witnesses in his case more than $6 million to keep quiet, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Business
EPA will offer $4.8 million to study effects of 'forever chemicals'
The agency said it will accept applications through Feb. 11.
Nation
Man arrested in Tennessee was wanted in California shooting
Federal authorities say a man wanted in a shooting at a fast food restaurant in California has been arrested in Tennessee.
Nation
AG Barr: Epstein's death was a 'perfect storm of screw-ups'
Attorney General William Barr said he initially had his own suspicions about financier Jeffrey Epstein's death while behind bars at one of the most secure jails in America but came to conclude that his suicide was the result of "a perfect storm of screw-ups."