MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-2-6-3
(three, two, six, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Vote totals set to be double-checked in Kentucky gov's race
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could face a legacy-defining decision when the vote totals from the Kentucky governor's race are double-checked Thursday — concede to Democrat Andy Beshear or contest last week's election in a historic move that could put the outcome in the hands of state lawmakers.
Variety
2 officials, teacher charged in autistic student's death
Two private school administrators and a teacher are facing criminal charges in the death of an autistic student who was restrained for nearly two hours, prosecutors in Northern California said.
National
Timeline: The curious release of military aid to Ukraine
Military aid promised by the U.S. to Ukraine — and the strange circumstances under which it was held up and eventually released — is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
National
Early surprise tops takeaways from 1st day of impeachment hearings
Wednesday's start of public impeachment hearings in Congress marked the first time that the American public could watch and listen to the witnesses whose testimony is at the core of the Democrats' investigation.
National
Court rejects Trump's appeal in fight over financial records
A federal appeals court will not take up President Donald Trump's appeal of a ruling that his accounting firm must turn over financial records to Congress.