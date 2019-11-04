MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
6-1-2-6
(six, one, two, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Federal investigators probe Under Armour's accounting
Under Armour Inc. is being investigated by federal authorities over its accounting practices.
Variety
Former President Jimmy Carter is back teaching Sunday school
Former President Jimmy Carter taught a Bible lesson on life after death Sunday less than two weeks after breaking his pelvis in a fall.
National
White nationalists seen filming at lynching victim memorial
People carrying a white nationalist flag were caught on security cameras trying to film in front of a new memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till.Patrick…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:4-2-9(four, two, nine)Estimated jackpot: $127 million03-09-12-23-25(three, nine, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:9-1-9(nine, one, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500