MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-5-3-5
(three, five, three, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
2 guilty in $1B fraud as feds auction Burt Reynolds Trans Am
Two employees of a San Francisco Bay Area solar energy company have pleaded guilty to participating in what federal prosecutors say was a massive scheme that defrauded investors of $1 billion.
Variety
Student shot teen near California school, slipped into class
A 17-year-old boy gunned down another student on a sidewalk outside their school Tuesday, ditched his gun and slipped into a class without arousing suspicion, evading capture for almost two hours as he joined thousands of students locked down inside classrooms because of the shooting he carried out, police said.
National
More choices and stable premiums for 'Obamacare' next year
Consumers will have more health insurance choices next year under the much-debated Obama health care law and premiums will dip slightly for many, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.
TV & Media
TV reporter climbs on classic cars, is handed walking papers
Maybe the "Good Day Sacramento" reporter just thought he'd drive a little more traffic to his television station's website when he climbed on top of a classic 1950s Thunderbird convertible and struck a silly pose, putting his feet on its pristine yellow paint job.
National
Trump administration unveils new water rules for California
The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled new rules to govern California's scarce water, committing to send more to farmers in the Central Valley despite warnings from environmental groups that it would imperil endangered species in the fragile San Joaquin Delta.