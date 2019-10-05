MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-3-1-9
(five, three, one, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Marcello Giordani, tenor of beauty and heft, dies at 56
Tenor Marcello Giordani, renowned for a voice of beauty and heft that made him a star at the world's top opera houses, died Saturday. He…
TV & Media
Mom: Arrested 13-year-old girl 'no angel' but was mistreated
The mother of a 13-year-old black girl whose videotaped arrest in Minnesota has provoked an outcry on social media says her daughter is "no angel" but was treated unfairly by police.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:6-0-0(six, zero, zero)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Ex-officer not guilty of manslaughter in Georgia shooting
A former Georgia police officer who fatally shot a fleeing, unarmed black man was acquitted Saturday of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:5-3-1-9(five, three, one, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500