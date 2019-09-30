MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-9-7-2
(five, nine, seven, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
California to let college athletes sign endorsement deals
Defying the NCAA, California opened the way Monday for college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers, car dealerships and other sponsors, just like the pros.
Nation
John Bolton lambastes Trump's courtship of North Korea
He made first public remarks since leaving the administration.
Nation
Wintry blast closes schools, plunges temperatures in Rockies
Some schools in Montana took their earliest snow day in memory Monday after a blizzard dumped several feet of snow, while plunging temperatures threatened crops across other parts of the Rocky Mountains in an unusually early blast of wintry weather.
Music
Jessye Norman, international opera star, dead at 74
Jessye Norman, the renowned international opera star whose passionate soprano voice won her four Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honor, has died, according to family spokesperson Gwendolyn Quinn. She was 74.
National
Judge issues mixed ruling in Virginia abortion law challenge
A federal judge has issued a mixed ruling in a case that challenged four Virginia laws that opponents say restrict access to abortion in the state.