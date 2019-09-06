MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-6-3-3
(five, six, three, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
BC-BKL--Fever-Liberty
The New York Liberty clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana 86-81 on Friday night.
