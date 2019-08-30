MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
9-7-9-8
(nine, seven, nine, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
