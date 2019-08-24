MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
0-9-4-0
(zero, nine, four, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Married only minutes, Texas newlyweds killed in crash
Police say a Texas newlywed couple still wearing tuxedo and wedding dress was killed in a crash with a truck as their vehicle tried to exit the driveway of the Justice of the Peace.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-0-1(two, zero, one)Estimated jackpot: $103 million05-11-14-19-30(five, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:05-11-14-19-30(five, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, thirty)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:2-0-1(two, zero, one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
