MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-0-7-0
(five, zero, seven, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
Business
Trump properties rely on a roving crew of Hispanic workers
The hiring practices of the little-known Trump business unit is the latest example of the chasm between the president's rhetoric and his company's actions.
Business
US attorney: Epstein abuse probe steadfast despite his death
The FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general's office will investigate how Jeffrey Epstein died in an apparent suicide Saturday, while the probe into sexual abuse allegations against the well-connected financier remains ongoing, officials said.
Nation
California oil spill pits state and environmentalists against tiny town
So far, more than 900,000 gallons of oil and brine have oozed from a Chevron well and filled a dry creek.
Nation
Mass killers often bear hatred of women
Some gun-control advocates say the role of misogyny in these attacks should be considered in efforts to prevent them.
Nation
The striking parallels between white supremacy groups, ISIS
Understanding what the two groups have in common, experts say, can help officials develop a strategy for preventing homegrown extremism.