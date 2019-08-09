MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
2-0-9-2
(two, zero, nine, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: 1 of Epstein's guards not a corrections officer
The Latest on the death of Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):
Nation
Man gets life for killing parents, brother over webcam model
A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents and brother because prosecutors say he was angry they cut off his relationship with a model he met on an adult website.
Celebrities
Comedian Andy Dick reports attack in New Orleans
Comedian Andy Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter.
Nation
Firefighter was dad to 3 of 5 kids killed in day-care blaze
ERIE, Pa. – Three of five children killed in a fire at a home child-care center in Pennsylvania were the children of a volunteer…
National
Trump to headline fundraiser for Kentucky governor
President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who is banking on his close ties with the Republican president as he faces a tough challenge from a Democratic rival in a state that Trump dominated in 2016.