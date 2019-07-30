MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
6-0-4-8
(six, zero, four, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Disney star Cameron Boyce died of epilepsy, coroner says
The Los Angeles County coroner's office says Disney actor Cameron Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy.
Variety
The Latest: FBI: Gilroy gunman was 'kind of a loner'
The Latest on the mass shooting at California's Gilroy Garlic Festival (all times local):
National
ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order
More than 900 children, including babies and toddlers, were separated from their parents at the border in the year after a judge ordered the practice be sharply curtailed, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday in a legal attack that will invite more scrutiny of the Trump administration's widely criticized tactics.
National
Massachusetts RMV knew of backlog years before deadly crash
Officials within the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles grappled for years without success to clear chronic backlogs in the processing of notifications sent by other states of infractions by Massachusetts drivers, according to testimony on Tuesday at an oversight hearing prompted by a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
Nation
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
A gunman described as a disgruntled Walmart employee fatally shot two co-workers and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested Tuesday morning at a Walmart store in northern Mississippi, authorities said.