MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
7-6-7-6
(seven, six, seven, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Texas GOP congressman retiring from competitive 2020 seat
Republican Rep. Pete Olson of Texas says he won't seek re-election in 2020, giving up his House seat that Democrats were already targeting for next year.
Variety
Trudy, believed the oldest gorilla in captivity, dies at 63
The Little Rock Zoo says Trudy, believed to be the oldest Western Lowland gorilla in captivity, has died at age 63.
Variety
The Latest: Sheriff launches criminal probe of Epstein stay
The Latest on financier and accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):
National
Ebony and Jet images to be donated after photo archive sale
The first time Darren Walker was featured in The New York Times two decades ago, his grandmother asked when he would appear in "The Jet."
National
Judge hears arguments in Georgia voting machine case
Lawyers for election integrity activists grilled Georgia election officials about cybersecurity measures taken to protect the state's elections infrastructure, seeking Thursday to convince a judge to order an immediate halt to the state's use of outdated voting machines.