MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
8-4-9-2
(eight, four, nine, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Hurricane Barry slogs toward shore; storm surge feared
Carrying "off the chart" amounts of moisture, Hurricane Barry crawled toward shore Saturday, knocking out power along the Gulf Coast and dumping heavy rains that could last for days in a test of the flood-prevention systems built after Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.
Variety
Man charged in shooting of Giants draft pick and teammate
An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged in the April attack that wounded New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine and killed one of his Washburn University teammates, Dwane Simmons.
Variety
75-year-old Florida man kicks alligator, saves dog
A 75-year-old Florida man says he kicked an alligator in the snout after it attacked his dog.
National
Police kill man allegedly attacking immigration prison
Authorities say police shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle and throwing incendiary devices at an immigration prison in Washington state.
Variety
Chug chug! Moxie, the polarizing soda, is being celebrated
One Maine town is showing its moxie this weekend.