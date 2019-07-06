MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
9-1-8-3
(nine, one, eight, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed
Thousands of motorcyclists, waved on by bystanders with American flags, rode through New Hampshire on Saturday to the site where seven bikers were killed in a collision with a truck last month.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:7-2-3(seven, two, three)Estimated jackpot: $107 million02-08-10-14-20(two, eight, ten, fourteen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $165 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:7-2-3(seven, two, three)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-08-10-14-20(two, eight, ten, fourteen, twenty)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:5-7-6(five, seven, six)¶ Maximum prize: $500