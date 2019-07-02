MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
0-9-1-2
(zero, nine, one, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
TV & Media 'Stranger Things' star is obsessed by a Minnesota State Fair seed-art portrait that got away
More From Nation
Variety
Suspected gang member charged with killing USC student
A suspected gang member was charged Tuesday with killing a University of Southern California music student during an off-campus robbery attempt earlier this year, prosecutors said.
Nation
Black hospital patient attached to IV arrested in Illinois
Police are investigating why a black man being treated for double pneumonia at a northern Illinois hospital was arrested after a hospital security officer confronted him when he walked outside pushing an IV stand he was connected to.
Nation
The Latest: Angels pitcher honors fallen teammate Skaggs
The Latest on the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs (all times CDT):
National
The Latest: New Hawaii prostitution law is 1st in the nation
The Latest on a new Hawaii law on prostitution convictions (all times local):
Business
2 wounded at mall shooting near San Francisco
A shooting that caused panic at a mall near San Francisco on Tuesday wounded at least two people and led to region-wide transit delays at rush hour as police stopped a train to search for suspects, authorities said.