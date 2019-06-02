MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
9-0-0-5
(nine, zero, zero, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Courtney Williams had 19 points while Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces 80-74 on Sunday.
Biden declares LGBTQ rights his No. 1 legislative priority
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden declared Saturday that the Equality Act would be his top legislative priority, an effort to enshrine LGBTQ protections into the nation's labor and civil rights laws.
Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas
Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade was a surprise guest speaker Sunday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's graduation ceremony, leading cheers and recalling how nervous he was to meet students following the on-campus shootings last year that claimed 17 lives.