MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-0-9-7
(three, zero, nine, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Powerful storm hits Southern California, flooding highways
The second in a string of powerful storms battered California on Saturday, shutting key highways after water and mud rushed into lanes from bare hillsides in wildfire burn areas where thousands of residents were under evacuation orders.
National
Recount in Kentucky House races ends in tie
A recount in a Kentucky state House race originally won by a Democrat by a single vote has ended in a tie after the local board of elections decided to open and count five absentee ballots that had previously been rejected. It's unclear what comes next.
Nation
The Latest: Southbound lanes of US 101 reopen, Caltrans says
The Latest on California storms (all times local):
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Free Agency Rdp,1st Ld-Writethru
Seimone Augustus and Allie Quigley are staying put.
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Free Agency Rdp,1st Ld-Writethru
Seimone Augustus and Allie Quigley are staying put.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.