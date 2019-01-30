MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
0-8-4-8
(zero, eight, four, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Serving warrants is inherently dangerous, experts say
A deadly shootout that injured five narcotics police officers serving a search warrant on a house in Houston underlines the dangers of such operations, primarily because the officers are entering unknown territory, experts said Tuesday.
Kate del Castillo glad to not testify in 'El Chapo' trial
Kate del Castillo said she's relieved she wasn't called to testify in the New York trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Condemned inmate says state violating his religious rights
A Muslim inmate scheduled to be executed next week in Alabama said the state is violating his rights by requiring a Christian prison chaplain to stand near him as he is put to death, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
FBI finds no specific motive in Vegas attack that killed 58
The high-stakes gambler responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history sought notoriety in the attack but left his specific motive a mystery, the FBI said Tuesday as it concluded the investigation of the 2017 massacre that killed 58 country music fans.
Kansas AG: Sanctions against Kobach settled in voting suit
Kansas' attorney general says his office has negotiated an agreement for the secretary of state's office to pay $20,000 over former Secretary Kris Kobach's conduct in a federal voting-rights lawsuit.
