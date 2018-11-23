MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
1-8-9-8
(one, eight, nine, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:1-0-7(one, zero, seven)Estimated jackpot: $155 million01-05-16-22-30(one, five, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $155 million
