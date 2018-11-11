MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
6-9-1-5
(six, nine, one, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Florida counties begin recounting ballots
The Latest on the recounts in Florida's U.S. Senate and governor elections (all times local):
National
West Virginia gov: Suspended, convicted justice resigning
West Virginia's governor disclosed Saturday that he has accepted a letter of resignation from a suspended state Supreme Court justice recently convicted of federal charges, days ahead of a planned legislative session to consider the justice's removal.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:4-4-2(four, four, two)Estimated jackpot: $106 million11-16-22-24-31(eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $27,000Estimated jackpot: $92 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:11-16-22-24-31(eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Nation
Too few doctors, nurses serving veterans in some areas
There are almost 40,000 positions that are vacant.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.