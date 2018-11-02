MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
4-2-2-5
(four, two, two, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Police: 2 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said.
Nation
Troop deployment creates tense atmosphere on US border
As the first active-duty military troops sent to the U.S. border with Mexico installed coils of razor wire on a bridge and a riverbank Friday, a sense of unease spread across Texas' Rio Grande Valley.
Nation
Girl killed in gang shooting that targeted wrong house
Armed men intent on gang-related retaliation opened fire on the wrong house in suburban Las Vegas, killing an innocent 11-year-old girl in the kitchen, police said Friday.
National
The Latest: Florida shooter killed 1, critically wounded 4
The Latest on a shooting at a Florida yoga studio (all times local):
Celebrities
Alec Baldwin charged with assault in alleged parking dispute
Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday and charged with assault and harassment after allegedly striking a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home, authorities said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.