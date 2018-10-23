MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
0-4-6-3
(zero, four, six, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Fleiss says Hof had diabetes; health was deteriorating
"Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss told authorities that brothel owner Dennis Hof had diabetes and his health had been deteriorating before his death.
TV & Media
Top 20 novels in PBS' survey of America's favorites
Here are the most popular novels as voted by readers as part of PBS' "The Great American Read" initiative and TV series.1."To Kill a Mockingbird."2."Outlander"…
National
Hagel: Democratic Sen. Heitkamp has veterans' backs
Former Republican senator and Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel told North Dakota military veterans Tuesday that Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is a bipartisan, common sense lawmaker who will continue to look out for their interests.
National
The Latest: Fire alarm interrupts Georgia governor's debate
The Latest on the first debate in the Georgia governor's race (all times local):
Books
Readers pick America's best-loved novel in nationwide vote
"To Kill a Mockingbird," a coming-of-age story about racism and injustice, overcame wizards and time travelers to be voted America's best-loved novel by readers nationwide.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.