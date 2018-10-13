MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
2-1-2-4
(two, one, two, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Searches intensify after body is found in Michael's wake
Rescuers intensified efforts Saturday to find survivors who might be trapped amid the ruins of a small Florida Panhandle community nearly obliterated by Hurricane Michael, where one body has already been recovered, tempers are flaring, and power could be out for weeks.
Trump praises McConnell's role in battle over Kavanaugh
President Donald Trump heaped praise Saturday on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, crediting the veteran Kentucky lawmaker's political toughness and acumen during the ugly battle that concluded with Brett Kavanaugh becoming a Supreme Court justice.
3 arrested in clashes following speech by far-right leader
Three people were arrested in New York City following violent clashes after a speech by the founder of a far-right group, and police said Saturday they were reviewing video of the clashes and could make additional arrests.
Jacket from the 'The Wire' sold at auction to a McNulty
A jacket worn by fictional detective Jimmy McNulty in the popular HBO television series "The Wire" has been sold at auction to a real-life McNulty.
The Latest: Trump campaign plans more rallies for midterms
The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
