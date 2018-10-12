MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-7-8-7
(five, seven, eight, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Tennessee governor candidates remain cordial in final debate
Democrat Karl Dean and Republican Bill Lee avoided throwing bombs and held back from taking swipes at each other during Tennessee's third and final gubernatorial debate.
Hurricane Leslie approaching Portugal, Spain
Forecasters expect Hurricane Leslie to bring heavy rains and dangerous winds and surf to parts of Portugal and Spain.
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed Detroit funeral home
Detroit police say the bodies of 11 babies have been found hidden in a ceiling of a funeral home that the state of Michigan closed six months ago.
The Latest: Biden heaps praise on Donnelly at Indiana rally
The Latest on dueling rallies former Vice President Joe Biden and current Vice President Mike Pence are having in Indiana to support Senate candidates (all times local):
Biden, Pence rally Indiana voters in fierce Senate race
Former Vice President Joe Biden brought his blue-collar appeal to a Democratic stronghold of Indiana on Friday, heaping praise on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly as the kind of guy who keeps his word, puts country over party — and would have his back in a street fight.
