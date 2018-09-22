MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
2-9-6-1
(two, nine, six, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Ole Miss: Donor wants his name removed after 'racial' post
A University of Mississippi donor has asked for his name to be removed from the university's journalism school following a social media post criticized for an "unjustified racial overtone," the journalism school's dean said.
Storms dump record rain in Oklahoma and cause death in Texas
A storm system dumped record amounts of rain in parts of Oklahoma and caused flooding in Texas, including in the Dallas area, where floodwaters swept a man from a bridge to his death near the University of Texas' campus in nearby Arlington.
Hundreds mark Hurricane Maria anniversary near Trump resort
Dozens of vehicles slowly approached President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday afternoon, blasting reggaeton and salsa as they drove by. They honked their horns and waved Puerto Rican flags draped from their car windows and trunks. They were on their way to a rally a few miles away to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria.
The Latest: Kavanaugh, Ford agree to testify on Thursday
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her decades ago (all times local):
Japanese supply ship heads to space station after delays
An unmanned Japanese space capsule is headed to the International Space Station filled with cargo including food, experiments and new batteries.
