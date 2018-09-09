MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-7-5-7
(three, seven, five, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Key clergyman calls on Washington cardinal to resign
WASHINGTON – A highly visible member of Washington's Catholic clergy has made a dramatic declaration, calling on Cardinal Donald Wuerl to resign, the latest…
Nation
Authorities: Dallas officer arrested on manslaughter warrant
A white Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter warrant in the shooting of a black man at his home, Texas authorities said.
National
The Latest: Bears are off to a fast start
The Latest on the NFL's first Sunday of the regular season (all times EDT):9 p.m.The Chicago Bears are off to a fast start.A defense reinforced…
Nation
The Latest: Authorities: Officer arrested for manslaughter
The Latest on the shooting of a man by a Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own (all times local):
TV & Media
CBS' Les Moonves quits after new sex misconduct charges
CBS Chief Les Moonves resigned Sunday, just hours after six more women accused the long-time television executive of sexual misconduct.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.