MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
0-4-6-6
(zero, four, six, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Wisconsin, Florida earn preliminary Miss America wins
Contestants from Florida and Wisconsin scored the first preliminary wins in the post-swimsuit era of the Miss America pageant Wednesday night, and proclaimed a new day had arrived for a piece of Americana that's trying to reboot itself in a rapidly changing world.
National
Judge cites pictures of mice, lets lawsuit proceed
Pictures of mice lounging around an anti-rodent device designed to make them flee were cited by a judge who let a class-action lawsuit proceed Wednesday against a company that sells and markets them.
National
Wisconsin student sues college over valentine distribution
A Wisconsin student is suing her college, saying her free speech rights were violated when she was forced to stop handing out Valentine's Day cards with Bible references.
National
Socialist in New York state Senate race remakes herself
In a year in which establishment Democrats have found themselves stalked, and sometimes beaten, by more liberal challengers, New York's Julia Salazar seems well-positioned to become the next insurgent to knock off an incumbent. She's a 27-year-old, tattoo-wearing socialist, running for state Senate against a 67-year-old, male Democrat in a district that has been ground zero for Brooklyn's hipster invasion.
Nation
South African returns to US over molestation charges
A South African man flew to Oregon to face multiple sex-abuse charges that were lodged against him a quarter-century ago, the FBI said Wednesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.