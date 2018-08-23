MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
3-2-3-6
(three, two, three, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
BC-BKL--Sparks-Mystics
Elena Delle Donne had 19 points and 12 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics rout the Los Angeles Sparks 96-64 on Thursday night in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
