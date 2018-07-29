MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
5-7-9-2
(five, seven, nine, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Old ballplayer tweets highlight team fears of social media
As major leaguers Trea Turner, Sean Newcomb and Josh Hader face up to racist and homophobic tweets they sent as teenagers, publicist Lauren Walsh recalls…
Variety
At Stoneman Douglas, football season comes with heavy hearts
The first practice of the new season was over, and the only sound on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was dozens of football players screaming in delight.
Variety
50 years on, McDonald's isn't messing with its Big Mac
McDonald's is fighting to hold onto customers as the Big Mac turns 50, but it's not messing with the makings of its most famous burger.
National
ICE quest for detention sites puts Trump county on tightrope
The sermon had been preached, the last prayers offered. Now, Mike Yoder decided, the time had come to share unsettling news.
Nation
The Latest: 2 arrested, suspected of looting evacuated homes
The Latest on fires in California (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.