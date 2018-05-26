MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
4-8-6-1
(four, eight, six, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
American jailed in Venezuela for 2 years arrives in US
Joshua Holt, who traveled to Venezuela from Utah in 2016 to marry a Spanish-speaking Mormon woman but soon found himself jailed and later branded the CIA's top spy in Latin America, was set free by the anti-American Maduro government on Saturday in what his family called "this miracle."
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-6-7
(nine, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
03-06-14-18-22
(three, six, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-06-14-18-22
(three, six, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
Man in custody after swastikas found painted on gravestones
Authorities in southwestern Illinois say a suspect is in custody after swastikas were found spray-painted on several homes and dozens of grave markers at a nearby cemetery.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:9-7-7(nine, seven, seven)¶ Maximum prize: $500
