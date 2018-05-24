MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
4-3-9-4
(four, three, nine, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
APNewsBreak: Tesla in Autopilot sped up before Utah crash
A Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode in Utah this month accelerated in the seconds before it smashed into a stopped firetruck, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press Thursday. Two people were injured.
New Orleans council votes to halt some short-term rentals
The city council in tourist-friendly New Orleans voted Thursday to halt the proliferation of one type of tourist housing: short-term rentals such as those facilitated by Airbnb and Homeaway.
Jury says Samsung must pay $539M for copying parts of iPhone
A jury has decided Samsung must pay Apple $539 million in damages for illegally copying some of the iPhone's features to lure people into buying its competing products.
4 students charged with hate crime over racist graffiti
Four 18-year-olds face hate-crime charges over spray-painted slurs at their high school, some of it aimed at their African-American principal.
Rachel Dolezal, who posed as black, accused of welfare fraud
A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black has been charged with welfare fraud.
