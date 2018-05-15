MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
4-0-1-2
(four, zero, one, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Court vacates key federal permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline
A federal appellate court vacated a key permit granted to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, saying Tuesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provided no specific limits for the allowable impact on threatened and endangered species.
National
Trump supporter Barletta wins GOP nod to take on Sen. Casey
Four-term U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who first got national notice as a small-city mayor for his attempted crackdown on illegal immigration, on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
National
The Latest: GOP House passes tax bill, testing Dayton
The Latest on the Minnesota Legislature's sudden move to pass a tax bill (all times local):
Business
Storms cause havoc during commute, stranding train riders
A line of strong storms has pushed across New York City and badly disrupted the evening commute, stranding thousands of train riders.
National
Judges hear arguments, ask questions on immigration program
Federal appeals court judges appeared skeptical Tuesday of the Trump administration's claim that courts don't have the power to review the president's decision to end a program that shields young immigrants from deportation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.