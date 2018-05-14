MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
0-9-4-6
(zero, nine, four, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
The Latest: Settlement reached in Giants, Manning fraud case
The Latest on the trial in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus memorabilia (all times local):
National
Sex-related charge dropped against Missouri governor
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens declared victory Monday as prosecutors abruptly dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge alleging he had taken a revealing photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair.
TV & Media
Coroner: Detained suspect in Louisiana died of asphyxiation
A black suspect who tussled with white deputies as they detained him in a suburb of New Orleans last week died of asphyxiation and there was evidence of pressure on his neck, a coroner said Monday.
Nation
The Latest: A march in rememberance of suspect
The Latest on the death of a black suspect who struggled with white sheriff's deputies in suburban New Orleans (all times local):
Variety
Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions
People nixing vacations to Hawaii's Big island has cost the tourism industry millions of dollars as the top attraction, Kilauea volcano, keeps spewing lava.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.