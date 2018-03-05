MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
8-5-0-8
(eight, five, zero, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
The Latest: Kobe Bryant captivates backstage press room
The Latest on the 90th annual Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (all times local):
'Dunkirk,' 'Coco' and 'A Fantastic Woman' win at Oscars
Toggling between Hollywood's past sins and its changing future, the 90th Academy Awards confronted the post-Harvey Weinstein era in a ceremony punctuated by political moments and historic wins, including Netflix's first feature-film award and the transgender drama "A Fantastic Woman" winning best foreign language film.
Partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards
Partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards…
Chile's "A Fantastic Woman" wins foreign language film Oscar
Landmark Chilean drama "A Fantastic Woman," a stirring story of love and loss that centers on a transgender woman, won the best foreign language Oscar on Sunday.
White House: No exemptions from steel, aluminum tariffs
President Donald Trump's administration appears unbowed by broad domestic and international criticism of his planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum, saying Sunday that the president is not planning on exempting any countries from the stiff duties.
