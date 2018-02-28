MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
9-6-8-6
(nine, six, eight, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
