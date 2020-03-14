MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
4-1-5
(four, one, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Justice Department's religious liberty training worries critics
Religious liberty sessions seen by some as intended to blunt gay, trans rights.
National
Georgia 2nd state to postpone pres. primaries over virus
Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries have been postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries.
National
The Latest: Most French ICU patients with virus under 60
The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 150,000 people and killed over 5,700. The disease for most people causes only…
National
What's Happening: Spain goes on lockdown to combat virus
Governments are responding to the coronavirus pandemic by imposing tight restrictions on businesses and ordering people to stay home. Spain became the latest country to…
National
U.S. extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland while Trump weighs new tools
The government's top infection expert warned that COVID-19 may surge within days.