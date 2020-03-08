MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Venezuela on agenda for Trump's meeting with Brazil's leader
President Donald Trump would not commit Saturday to continue holding off on hitting Brazil with tariffs on imports of its aluminum and steel, saying "I don't make any promises."
National
Trump 'not concerned' as coronavirus cases rise in DC area
President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned "at all" about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the nation's capital reported its first case Saturday.
Variety
Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested positive for virus
Two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in Florida, marking the first deaths on the East Coast attributed to the outbreak in the U.S., health officials said Friday.
National
Frustration mounts over virus-stalled ship in California
Cruise officials and passengers confined to their rooms on a ship circling international waters off the San Francisco Bay voiced mounting frustration as the weekend wore on with no direction from authorities on where to go after 21 people on board tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Nation
Miscommunication, confusion and fear mar White House response to coronavirus
The administration's attempts to forestall the new virus outbreak was marked by a raging internal debate about how far to go in telling Americans the truth.