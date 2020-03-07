MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-6-2
(six, six, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
What's Happening: Cruise ship tests, Prisons sanitized
As cases of the new coronavirus surpassed 100,000 worldwide, people on a cruise ship tested positive, Tokyo Olympics organizers are adjusting for the torch's arrival…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:5-3-6(five, three, six)08-15-22-24-41(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $120,000Estimated jackpot: $70 million07-15-17-18-23(seven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)Estimated jackpot: $100…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:08-15-22-24-41(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Nation
Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior
After Brigham Young University two weeks ago dropped a section from its strict code of conduct that had prohibited all expressions of homosexual behavior, bisexual music major Caroline McKenzie felt newfound hope that she could stop hiding and be herself. She even went on a date with another woman.
Variety
Nursing home showed few signs it prepared for virus outbreak
In the days before the Life Care Center nursing home became ground zero for coronavirus deaths in the U.S., there were few signs it was girding against an illness spreading rapidly around the world.