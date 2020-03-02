MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Biden fights for momentum in Democrats' shifting primary
An emboldened Joe Biden tried to cast himself as the clear moderate alternative to progressive Bernie Sanders on Sunday as the Democrats' shrinking presidential field raced toward Super Tuesday.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:3-6-0(three, six, zero)Estimated jackpot: $65 million02-05-06-09-15(two, five, six, nine, fifteen)Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-05-06-09-15(two, five, six, nine, fifteen)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:6-6-3(six, six, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:3-6-0(three, six, zero)