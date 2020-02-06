MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Report: Texas cop shot man in 'altercation of some sort'
A Texas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in the head in December opened fire while the pair had "an altercation of some sort," according to a report filed in compliance with a law meant to provide more transparency in police shootings.
National
Ex-Los Angeles sheriff reports to prison for corruption
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has reported to prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for a corruption conviction, according to federal records.
Variety
Korean Air flight diverted to LAX for new virus screening
A Korean Air flight headed to Las Vegas from Seoul, South Korea, was diverted Wednesday to Los Angeles over concerns that some of the passengers might have been exposed to a new virus, the airline said.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-6-9(one, six, nine)06-12-20-25-35(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five)Estimated jackpot: $170,000Estimated jackpot: $187 million06-10-11-12-20(six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $50…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:06-12-20-25-35(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five)Estimated jackpot: $170,000