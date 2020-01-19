MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-5-9
(two, five, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Thousands gather for Women's March rallies across the US
Thousands gathered in cities across the country Saturday as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:6-0-2(six, zero, two)Estimated jackpot: $116 million08-17-18-25-28(eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $321 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:7-2-3-9(seven, two, three, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:08-17-18-25-28(eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:6-0-2(six, zero, two)